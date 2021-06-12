Gujarat: GUVNL donates robotic sewage machine to VMC

GUVNL Managing Director Shahmeena Husain handed over the robotic machine along with the electric cart to an Additional City Engineer of VMC. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility project under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Friday handed over a sewage-hole cleaning robot to Vadodara Municipal Corporation for undertaking improvised sanitation work and avoiding the need for manual sewerage cleaning.

The solar-powered battery-operated machine named Xena 6.0 is manufactured by Jaipur-based Club First Robotics Private Limited and is a part of the Make in India initiative, GUVNL said in a statement. “This robotic sewage hole cleaning machine has multi-functions and it can be used for cleaning sewerage, engaging into rescue operations, and even agriculture purpose. It has 12 types of gas detection sensor which alerts the operator while detecting gas from sewage chambers. This all-terrain water-proof robotic machine is equipped to work for seven days in a single charge and can collect sludge up to 100 kg at one go and can dive up to 15 meters of depth. It has a camera to monitor the work live and also can be used during the night with ultra HD colour images. This robot is enabled with GPS and GSM and can be tracked remotely,” GUVNL said.

GUVNL Managing Director Shahmeena Husain handed over the robotic machine along with the electric cart to an Additional City Engineer of VMC, Shailesh Naik, in presence of officials from Gujarat CSR Authority and others.

“It will not only save time and efforts of sanitation workers but will also improve their quality of life,” said Husain.