Gujarat: GST official booked for ‘assaulting’ junior

An official of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Commissionerate has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt, verbal abuse, and criminal intimidation of a junior GST officer.

According to the FIR lodged at the JP Road police station on Sunday, the complainant is a GST inspector and the accused is a superintendent with the Central GST office at Vadodara.

The complainant alleged that when he visited the flat of his estranged wife — also a GST Commissioner in Vadodara, he found the accused in the bedroom. On questioning, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant and abused him, the FIR states.

The FIR states, “The accused told me that he was having an affair with my wife… He told me to show him respect as he was my senior in the department. He then grabbed me and slapped me multiple times and told me that if I tried to come in between him and my wife, he would kill me.”

The FIR states that the complainant and his wife — both hailing from Haryana, got married in 2019 after “falling in love during official interactions as GST officers” and thereafter decided to stay separately due to constant squabbles.

The complainant lives in a sharing accommodation in Vadodara, while his wife has rented an apartment in Tandalja area. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for voluntarily causing hurt (323), obscene words and language (294) as well as 506(2) for criminal intimidation.