Gujarat: GRD personnel booked for rape, three others held for extortion

Four Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) personnel attached to the Savli police station were booked on Friday for alleged extortion and rape of a 16-year-old girl, on the pretext of “checking” during an outing with a friend in the district. While one of the GRD personnel allegedly raped the girl, three others are accused of extorting Rs 8,000 from the victim and her friend, police said. Three of the four accused were arrested while one accused, who raped the minor, is absconding.

According to the police, the victim and her male friend had decided to visit the Khakharia canal area on Thursday evening, when they were accosted by four GRD personnel, who began threatening to “expose them” to their parents.

“They began blackmailing the victim and her friend and threatened to call their parents. They assaulted the male friend and forced them to come along to an ATM on the highway, where the victim and her friend withdrew Rs 8,000 and handed it over to the GRD personnel.

Meanwhile, one of the accused took away the victim to an isolated location and raped her. They then escaped from the spot. When the victim’s friend found her, she narrated the incident to him,” an officer said.

On Friday, the victim and her friend, accompanied by a group of supporters, visited the Savli police station to register a complaint against the GRD personnel. Three of the four accused have been arrested while the one accused, who raped the victim, is still at large. The police have formed teams to track down the fourth accused.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai said, “The GRD personnel are not constables of the police but their service is considered honorary to the department. We have swiftly nabbed three of the four accused. We are looking for the one who raped the minor and three other accomplices have been booked for extortion.”