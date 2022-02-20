Gujarat: Govt to ‘urgently’ recruit 10k Pravasi Shikshaks, sets aside Rs 10.5 crore

Days after the state government directed educational institutions, including pre-primary schools to reopen for physical classes following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani Saturday said the government has allocated a grant of Rs 10.5 crore to recruit Pravasi Shikshak (visiting teachers) to government and grant-in-aid primary schools facing a shortage of teaching staff.

The move is to fill up the shortage of nearly 4,000 secondary and higher secondary teachers in the wake of mass promotion of students, which had been pending before the state government.

On Saturday, Vaghani took to Twitter to announce the education department’s decision to recruit around 10,000 Pravasi teachers. Vaghani said, “Following the Covid19 crisis, in the interest of students and to ensure that there is no hindrance in imparting education in government and grant-in-aid schools, the government has directed immediate recruitment of close to 10,000 Pravasi Shikshak. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the need to improve the quality of education in schools located in remote areas of the state by selecting eligible and deserving teachers. The government has allocated a grant of Rs 10.5 crore for the same.”

The scheme of visiting teachers in primary, secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid schools was introduced through a Government Resolution in the academic session 2015-16 to prevent vacant seats and long leaves, such as maternity, from adversely affecting the education of students. As per the 2015 Government Resolution, a primary, secondary and higher secondary government and grant-in-aid school can take services of a visiting teacher against the vacant seats till the time regular appointments are done or if the regular teacher avails leave of more than a month.

The government, earlier this week, had directed schools and colleges to resume offline classes from February 17, including the pre-primary sections of schools.