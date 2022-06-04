Gujarat govt reduced its schools to scrapyards, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the BJP government in Gujarat has reduced the government schools to “kabaadkhanas” (scrapyards) even in the constituency of the state education minister Jitu Vaghani.

Sisodia, who was speaking an an interaction with academicians and intellectuals in Vadodara, said that the BJP had “tried and failed” in finding faults in the Delhi education model despite putting “all their MPs on the task in Delhi”.

Sisodia, is also Delhi Education Minister, said the Vidya Samiksha Kendra of the Gujarat government visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “no data about schools”.

Referring to the two-day National Education Ministers’ Conference held in Gandhinagar, Sisodia said, “They organised a two-day discussion on Gujarat education model and called all education ministers from across the country… When I visited in April, I found only kabadkhana in the constituency of the state education minister, So I thought that maybe we will find some good schools in Ahmedabad at least during this conference. But they did not show us a single school nor arranged an interaction with even one teacher. All they did was to praise their data centre and it was only about the data centre tourism.”

“They claimed that the data centre has all the data of private and public schools… When I asked them to show me data of only two schools from the ground on which the charts are based, they first told me that it is vacation, then they said that the screen does not have an internet connection and finally, a senior officer said that the data is archived… It is very easy to have about 40-50 schools in the country having good infrastructure, which can be used to make films, promotions etc. But they will never be schools imparting education… it is a joke,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

“When I saw the condition of the schools in Bhavnagar– the constituency of the education minister — I was very sad. They were not schools but kabaadkhanas… After that people sent us pictures from all over the schools and they (BJP) sent their MPs to the Delhi schools to find faults. Many MPs are told to do live videos from schools and they complied… but they found one tile broken and one plaster chipped near some door. When they started the live sessions and went into the other classrooms, they were left embarrassed. But they actually made the entire country sit up and take notice of the work done by AAP. So, to counter the same, on April 18, PM Modi came to Gujarat and did a grand session on the vidya samiksha kendra, which has turned out to be a joke,” he added.

Sisodia said that after forming the government in Delhi in 2015, AAP increased the budget spend for education from 12 per cent to 25 per cent. He further said that Delhi government had decided to send their teachers and principals abroad to universities to learn skills.

“Many principals were good teachers but not good leaders. We spoke to IIM-Ahmedabad and they set up a school leadership program for our principals. They have taken training from IIM-A. If Delhi government school principals can come to IIM-A to learn, why can teachers from Gujarat not take advantage of the same? So far, IAS and IPS officials go for training abroad but we want to send our teachers also. If you want world class education to be imparted, when will you allow teachers to see what is world class,” Sisodia said.

Urging that the voters must “choose the future of their children”, Sisodia said, “If you love your children, vote for the AAP symbol of a broom to give them good education… We need just one term in Gujarat to improve the condition of schools here… Our fight is not with private schools. Big private schools in Delhi still have politicians in their boards – we do not have to fight them. We only want to create schools that give people a choice.”

Sisodia also said that the series of exam paper leaks in Gujarat had a “reason”.

“Have you ever heard of paper leaks in Delhi? Why does it happen only in Gujarat? Papers do not leak without any reason… And even if they do leak in other parts of the country, the culprits are caught in no time… If the Gujarat education minister has said that those who do not like the Gujarat education model should go to Delhi, then the people of Gujarat should bring the Delhi policy on education to Gujarat. Developed countries are those that have 95% students studying in government school,” he said.

Taking a dig at Amit Shah laying the foundation stone for the Rs 623-crore sports complex, Sisodia said, “Amit Shah inaugurated the sports complex just a few days back and admitted himself that he was so happy that students of about 15 km area would finally get a sports ground to play… Isn’t it such a shame? You (Shah) are accepting that for 27 years of the BJP rule here, there were no grounds for children of about five constituencies.”