Gujarat gearing up for Covid-19 third wave, says Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that Gujarat was “gearing up for the third wave of Covid-19” by putting into place necessary arrangements, including new oxygen plants, and said that the state is “moving forward” in order to ensure that “Covid-19 would lose the battle in Gujarat”.

Speaking from Gandhinagar at a ceremony to virtually launch the Atmiya Positive Care-Post Covid Center at Atmiyadham in Vadodara, set up under the patronage of Yogi Divine Society, Rupani stressed on ramping up oxygen production, even as most cities are facing oxygen stress with a cap on allocation.

Rupani said that the number of Covid-19 cases have been “stable” in Gujarat for the past 10 days due to “intensive measures as well as the hard work put in day and night by corona warriors”.

“Gujarat is slowly coming out of the second wave of corona… Yesterday, 15,200 patients recovered and returned home…, which is very good news for all of us. In the second wave of the pandemic, the state government has increased the number of beds from 21,000 to one lakh in the last month on a war footing. In the past one and a half months, over 3.04 lakh people were vaccinated…”

Rupani said that the state government is working with confidence and determination in the right direction to win the war against Covid-19. Rupani said that the energies were now focused on preparing for the third wave of Covid-19, which is inevitable and increasing oxygen production was the most necessary step.

“With the consistent efforts of the state government, 8,000 hospitals are being provided uninterrupted flow of 1,100 tonnes of oxygen daily for eight hours. New oxygen plants are also being set up. Apart from this, in the last one month, the state government has provided more than 3 lakh Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, resulting in more recoveries,” Rupani said.

Rupani also added that the initiative like “My Village, Corona Free Village” campaign that kickstarted on May 1 to suppress the transmission of the virus in the rural areas has helped create awareness. Rupani said that the Aatmiya Positive Care Center would “instill a new sense of self-confidence among Covid-19 patients”.

Pujya Prem Swarup Swami of Yogi Divine prayed for divine intervention in the battle against Covid-19 as Surat MP and Gujarat BJP state president CR Paatil expressed gratitude. Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadia, OSD Vinod Rao, and BJP general secretary Bhargav Bhatt were among those present.