Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act against man, 9 family members

Kheda district police on Monday invoked the provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003, against a man and nine of his family members, accused for allegedly keeping a woman in illegal confinement for four months, raping her, and forcing her to convert.

The Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police SC/ST Cell, Kheda, KG Patel, submitted in the local court on Monday that a case could be made out against the accused in two Sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused had promised to marry her and take her to Poland to pursue a career in nursing, but he duped her of Rs 5 lakh. She also claimed that his family members were also forcing her to convert while keeping her in confinement at a flat in Nadiad.

She also said that the father and brother of the accused also tried to molest her while his mother and other relatives forced her to embrace their faith.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Atrocity Act in addition to various sections of the Indian Penal Code including for rape (376), unnatural sex (377), abduction for wrongful confinement (365), and forgery for cheating (468).

Kheda police have added Section 2(a)(ii), Section 2(b), Section 2(c) as well as Section 3 of the Act, which was amended in June 2021, to the FIR filed by the victim at Nadiad town police station on March 24.

Section 2(a)(ii) of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act makes “allurement or temptation for conversion, including material benefit or monetary” punishable while Section 2(b) and 2(c) define conversion and force. Section 3 of the Act lays down that no person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or indirectly, any person from one religion to another by the use of force or allurement or by way of marriage.

The police are yet to nab the man and a relative while eight others arrested on Friday have been sent to judicial custody.