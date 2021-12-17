Gujarat: Explosion at chemical factory leaves 5 dead, 15 injured

FIVE persons died and 15 others were injured, two of them critically, in a blast that took place at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) that manufactures refrigerants in Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal district on Thursday.

According to the district administration and police, the explosion inside the MPI-1 unit of the INOX-owned refrigerant manufacturing plant took place around 10 am. The explosion was heard several kilometres away, police said.

Panchmahal District Collector Sujal Mayatra said the fire was extinguished by afternoon. “The company said there were about 25 persons there at the time of the explosion. Fire personnel rescued 15 and recovered five bodies,” Mayatra said.

“There is no one trapped inside the building,” he added.