Gujarat: Dahod couple assaulted after branding woman a ‘witch’; four arrested

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a tribal man and his wife who was branded as “witch” by the villagers, over a superstitious belief prevalent in tribal districts.

According to Dahod rural police, the incident took place in Dungra village of Dahod taluka on Tuesday evening, when neighbours allegedly barged into the house of Vela and her husband Pidha Mavi, 55, alleging that the woman had “performed black magic” in the courtyard of their house. They claimed that the woman had cast an evil spell on their house as she was a “witch” and an argument ensued.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dahod Division, HJ Banker told The Indian Express, “As the argument escalated, more villagers gathered. The accused hurled abuses at the couple and beat up the woman with sticks. When the husband tried to intervene, he was also attacked. They have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. All four accused have been arrested,” Banker said.

The couple’s son, Shantu Mavi, 32, a farmer, in his complaint filed on Wednesday evening named four villagers — Mukesh Mavi, Rajesh Mavi, Savita Mavi and Rakesh Mavi — for the alleged assault on his parents.

The Dahod rural police station has booked the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentionally insulting or provoking to break the public peace or committing an offence (504), and criminal intimidation [506(2)].