Gujarat: Covid-infected 7-month-old discharged after 100 hrs on ventilator, 13 days in ICU

Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri hospital Tuesday discharged a seven-month-old child, who had been under treatment for Covid-19 for 19 days at the hospital, including 100 hours on ventilator support.

The child, who spent 13 out of 19 days in the Intensive Care Unit has been the most critical Covid-19 pediatric case treated at the Gotri hospital since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

Dr Nimisha Pandya, Head of Department, Pediatrics, at the hospital, said the child came with acute diarrhoea, vomiting and shock on January 27 and thereafter developed respiratory complaints. “The child developed respiratory issues and tested positive for Covid-19 on the fifth day of her admission… She was shifted to the Covid ICU, where we had to manage multi-organ failure and seizures. She needed respiratory support. We had to extubate the child but she recovered slowly and was shifted to the Pediatric ICU after testing Covid-negative,” said Pandya adding this was the first critical child with Covid at the hospital.