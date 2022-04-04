Gujarat: Cop suspended for ‘assaulting’ 13-yr-old boy

The Vadodara city police Sunday suspended an assistant police constable for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Nandesari area and ordered an inquiry into the incident that took place late Saturday.

According to police, Shaktisinh Pawra, attached to Chhani police station, was driving a PCR van ferrying a woman police officer for administrative work when he spotted the boy crossing the road.

“The APC thought that the boy had walked across the road murmuring something against the oncoming PCR van… Pawra stopped the vehicle, got off, and beat up the boy,” stated a release from police.

Vadodara city Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said, “Such misconduct would never be tolerated. The constable has been suspended and strict action will follow after inquiry.”

A non-cognisable offence has been registered against the constable under IPC sections for voluntarily causing hurt (323) and intentionally insulting knowing that provocation will cause a break of public peace (504).

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), A Division, DJ Chavda said, “Following the directions from the Vadodara CP, we have suspended the constable and initiated an inquiry.”

A CCTV video of the alleged assault also went viral on Sunday in which the constable is seen dragging the boy and beating him up.