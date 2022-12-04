Gujarat: Congress, BJP workers clash at close of Savli campaign; police resort to lathicharge

Several workers of the Congress and the BJP were injured in a clash in the Savli assembly constituency just before the close of the campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly polls Saturday evening.

The incident occurred near Sherpura village where the vehicle rallies of both Congress and BJP came face-to-face resulting in a clash between the party workers. A lathicharge by the security personnel deployed on election duty followed the clash.

According to officials of the Savli police station, the incident took place around 5pm, just before the close of campaigning when the two rallies intersected near Sherpura. As the party flags collided, the workers got into an altercation and fist fighting. Officials of the Savli police station as well as personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrived at the spot to take control of the situation. Police confirmed that lathicharge was used to disperse the crowd, keeping in mind the Model Code of Conduct.

The Savli constituency has turned into a high stakes battle as sitting BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar is seeking a third term while Congress has fielded BJP-rebel Kuldeepsinh Raulji, an influential Kshatriya leader and a four-term director of Baroda Dairy.

Until late Saturday night, the police were yet to lodge an FIR in the incident.