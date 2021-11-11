Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to visit Rajpipla to launch project for destitute persons

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit Narmada district on Thursday to launch the logo, website, and web portal for data entry for ‘Nirdharano Aadhar’ (Support for the forsaken) project, under which the district administration has begun identifying street dwellers and destitute persons to provide blankets and essential items for personal hygiene. Patel will inaugurate the first CNG-fired gas crematorium in Rajpipla, built at a cost of Rs 1.15 crore under the Public-Private Partnership model.

Patel will attend the event at Jitnagar Police Headquarters in Rajpipla and launch the website and web portal created by the district administration to register the destitute person in need of help. Patel will also visit a model booth for the Nirdharano Aadhar’ project. The pet project of District Collector DA Shah has also seen the administration organising hygiene camps for the destitute persons, where volunteers help them bathe, shave and put on new pair of clothes.

CM Patel will also chair a meeting with officials of the district administration, NGOs, volunteers, and beneficiaries of the project.