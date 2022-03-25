Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel’s surprise visit to Vadodara baffles party leaders, officials

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday morning paid a surprise visit to three economically backward localities in Vadodara, baffling the administration and party leaders. Accompanied by chief secretary Pankaj Kumar, Patel visited Ekta Nagar in Vadodara city and Sukhalipura village in Waghodia taluka, interacting with residents and walking through the settlements.

A release from the government said Patel decided to visit Vadodara by road after seeing off President Ram Nath Kovind at the Ahmedabad airport. “The CM suddenly decided to visit the remote areas by road, without intimating the administration about his plans,” the release said.

The visit took officials and BJP leaders by surprise although the Vadodara city police had received “last-minute verbal intimation” on Friday morning, top officials said, “with strict instructions to keep his visit a secret.”

Top police officials told this newspaper that a pilot vehicle was provided for the chief minister’s convoy as per security protocol, but its driver was ‘unaware’ of the itinerary. A top official said, “We had received a communication that the CM will be heading to Vadodara airport by road. We were told not to inform anyone about his visit. We were not aware that he would also be visiting a couple of places and so the pilot vehicle was not briefed either… He left for Vadodara airport as informed, but we do not know where he was travelling from there.”

BJP city unit president Dr Vijay Shah said, “We received an intimation about his visit at the last minute but it was too short a time for any of us to reach there… We do not know why the chief minister chose to visit Ekta Nagar. Later, he left for Lucknow from Vadodara airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

The government release stated, “The villagers of Sukhalipura had only just begun their day when they experienced the pleasant surprise of having the Chief Minister in their midst. CM Patel visited the village without any prior plans and without informing any officials of the administration… He got off from his vehicle and met the women of the village, conversing with them in their courtyards… He spoke about sanitation, water supply, electricity, and other basic amenities, and also enquired if they were receiving benefits from government schemes. The CM also interacted with children and asked them about their school… He also visited an anganwadi and interacted with the workers there.”

The release stated that the chief minister interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and sought details of the benefits received by 20 families of the village under the scheme. “The CM sat on a bench near a pond in the village and struck a conversation with a BPL ration cardholder, asking him if he received sufficient grains on time… The sarpanch of the village also arrived when he learned of the CM’s visit and welcomed the Chief Minister,” it said.

No officials of the city or district administration were present during the visit.