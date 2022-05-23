Gujarat CM, CR Paatil attend event by breakaway faction of Sokhda sect

The breakaway faction of the Akshar Purushottam Swami Haridham Temple at Sokhda in Vadodara on Sunday organised an event to mark the 88th birth anniversary — falling May 23 — of the first spiritual guru of the sect, Hariprasad Swami, that was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state BJP President CR Paatil and other BJP leaders, in a show of strength by the faction.

Two groups of the Sokhda Swaminarayan Sect are in the middle of a mediation process, arbitrated by retired Bombay High Court Chief Justice MS Shah over carrying forward the legacy of the trust.

Seers of the faction spoke of their spiritual leader Prabodh Swami’s closeness with Harip-rasad at the event. Hariprasad Swami, who passed away on July 27, 2021, left two factions of the trust engaged in a legal conflict over the succession. While Prabodh Swami and his disciples exited the Sokhda premises of the trust, the second faction headed by Prem Swaroop Swami on May 11 elevated him as the spiritual successor of Hariprasad.

At the event, a huge gathering of disciples of Prabodh Swami was present even as seers likened him to Hariprasad and hailed him for “being a living example of Hariprasad swamiji’s disciple”.

The event, which has been seen as a show of strength by the faction that is seeking joint rights on the spiritual legacy and assets of the trust — as decided by a trust Committee following the death of Hariprasad — cemented Prabodh Swami’s position as the spiritual leader with the top brass of the state BJP sharing the dais with him.

CM Patel, who arrived way past 10 pm, apologized to the waiting audience and urged the people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to dedicate 75 hours to serving the society for the Amrut Mahotsav campaign.

“A person who lives in the present is the happiest… but we can’t live in the present… Our minds are constantly thinking of what is to come next… Even when we sit in spiritual discourses, we keep thinking of other things instead of concentrating on the sermons,” the CM said.

The Prabodh Swami faction has sought a “joint functioning” of the trust along with Premswaroop Swami as was the original declaration from the board of trustees following the demise of Hariprasad swami.

On April 21, the Gujarat High Court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed to secure the release of Prabodh Swami and his disciples allegedly from forced confinement in Sokhda, directed the group to shift to other campuses of the trust. The HC had also directed Premswaroop Swami, JM Dave and Tyagvallabh Swami to refrain from trying to visit the two premises or establishing contact with the seers and devotees evacuated from Sokhda.

On April 27, a seer Gunatit Charan Swami allegedly died by suicide at the Sokhda temple premises. However, the Vadodara district police, which registered a case of accidental death, has begun a probe into the incident since the temple trust had “decided to pass off the suicide as a natural death and did not inform the police”.

The next date for the mediation between the groups is May 25.