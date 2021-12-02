Gujarat: Boy missing for a week brought back

A week after a 15-year-old boy went missing in Dabhoi, police tracked him down to Mathura and reunited him with the family.

According to officials of Manjalpur police station, the boy, a student of a private school, went missing on November 23. Police said he left his home for school but went to Vadodara railway station and boarded a train to Surat from where he boarded another train to Mathura.

Police said the boy felt “dejected” after failing to clear his Class 10 exams and decided to leave home. In Mathura, the boy befriended a youth named Kailash Pratap Singh, to whom he confided that he had left his house as his family’s financial condition was not good and he was looking for a job.

Singh gave shelter to the boy for 3 days and later informed the Vadodara city police about the teenager.

Two constables from Manjalpur police station, Manoj Sonawane and Vinodbhai, reached Mathura and brought the boy back to the city where he was reunited with the family.