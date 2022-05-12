Gujarat BJP MLA, 25 others get 2 yrs rigorous imprisonment for gambling

A court in Halol on Wednesday sentenced BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki from Matar constituency in Kheda and 25 others to two years rigorous imprisonment in a case of gambling.

According to the prosecution case, Solanki and 25 others were arrested during a raid from Jimira Resort at Shivrajpur village on July 3, 2021, while they were gambling. The group included seven women who were dealers at the gambling tables.

The 91-page order of the Additional Chief Magistrate Prem Jansraj Singh of Halol district on Wednesday upheld the prosecution case while saying, “If the accused are not punished, they will indulge in such criminal activities in the future and pollute the society…”

The court especially commented on the involvement of Solanki, 41, who was identified as Accused number 18 in the case.

“Moreover, Accused No. 18, who is an MLA … has the responsibility of representing the people and the society at large through his actions. It is his responsibility to ensure that such criminal acts do not occurr in the society and especially those acts involving financial losses must be nipped… He has the responsibility of giving out an inspiring message to society through his actions and deeds and inspiring the youth of the society… But ironically, Accused number 18, was present in Jimiri resort to participate in the act of gambling with other accused… His act has caused damage to the honour of the position that he holds. He has indulged in an act against the law in place, which in itself is a bad example for the society,” the court observed.

The court held that if the MLA is let off with a “light punishment”, it would set a wrong example before the society.

The court said, “If he is shown any leniency in this case, where a gambling den was created by the accused and he was a willful participant, then it will be wrong for the society and send out a wrong message… One cannot deny the facts on record.”

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on all accused, in addition to two years rigorous imprisonment and one concurrent simple imprisonment of one year under the Gujarat Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887.