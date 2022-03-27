Gujarat bags award for best state ‘with dedicated outlook for sector’

Gujarat has bagged an award for ‘Best State with a Dedicated Outlook for the Sector’ at Wings India Awards 2022 exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and Airports Authority of India at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award to Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL), the nodal agency for the development of aviation and related infrastructure in Gujarat.

“The entries were shortlisted on the basis of six important and significant parameters such as concessions/tax incentives adopted for supporting the state’s aviation industry, mechanisms for fund and land allocation, steps taken to promote air cargo facilities, initiatives for the development of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, steps taken to promote the growth of ground handling facilities in the state, and action taken to develop aviation academic institutes and training centres,” GUJSAIL said in a release.

In financial year 2020-21, Gujarat had reduced VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel to 5 per cent. For flights under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), it has been reduced to 1 per cent.

“Further, under the UDAN-RCS scheme, the state government has commenced services to provide air connectivity between tier 2, tier 3, and metro cities. Gujarat has also introduced a provision of 100% exemption on electricity duty for a period of five years from the date of commencement of production to all A&D units. It handed 930 acres of land to the AAI towards the development of the Greenfield Airport at Rajkot, in addition to providing land to aid the development of airstrips and other related infrastructure,” the release said.

State government has also proposed a multimodal logistic policy that includes incentives and benefits for promotion of air cargo and perishable cargo. “This policy will complement MoCA’s Krishi Udaan scheme. There are also plans to develop MRO facilities at Ankleshwar as well as at the Amreli airstrip. An MoU has also been signed with an organisation to establish a Centre of Excellence (COE) that will offer aerospace training and certification. A total expenditure of Rs. 617.06 crore has been proposed for its development,” the release said.

To supplement the government’s efforts, GUJSAIL is planning to develop the state’s first-ever Aviation Park near the upcoming Greenfield Airport in Rajkot. The park will house a range of facilities, including a training school, helipad, and MRO services.