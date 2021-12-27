Gujarat: Art of Living program director succumbs to Covid

Nityapragya had recently travelled to Sonipat in Haryana for an Art of Living Foundation event and returned to Vadodara on December 6.

Rishi Nityapragya, the director of programs in The Art of Living Foundation passed away at a private hospital in Vadodara on Monday, due to Covid-19 complications, his family said.

Nityapragya, 58, had been hospitalised since December 13 after testing positive for Covid-19.

A family member said that he sought a discharge from the hospital and returned home on Sunday evening. However, on Monday morning, he complained of breathlessness and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Nityapragya had recently travelled to Sonipat in Haryana for an Art of Living Foundation event and returned to Vadodara on December 6.

Shwetal Patel, Rishi Nityapragya’s brother-in-law, told the Indian Express “He had no other comorbidity and passed away due to health complications after contracting Covid-19.”

Nityapragya, a chemical engineer with a successful corporate career in the past, was a close aide of spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. His original name was Nitin Limaye, and he was also a financing partner in a software development firm, a racing enthusiast, and a singer.

In a statement, the Art of Living Foundation said, “He served the society selflessly for several decades and inspired thousands through his soulful and devotional Satsangs. His enthusiasm and charisma were unmatched and shall remain in our hearts and memory forever.”

His last rites will held in Vadodara on Monday as per Covid-19 protocols.