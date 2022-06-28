Gujarat: Accused in woman suicide case remanded in 3-day custody

A local court in Vadodara Monday remanded the accused in the case over alleged suicide of woman in Tandalja area in three-day police custody.

According to police, Rameez Shaikh, the friend of Nafisa Khokhar, who died by suicide in her home on June 20, was booked for abetment to suicide. He had allegedly been on the run before appearing before the police on Sunday.

The JP Road police station sought Shaikh’s remand to investigate the charges of abetment to suicide after Khokhar’s sister told the police that Shaikh had “driven her to take her life” by breaking off their relationship.

Khokhar’s sister has said that while she wanted to work out a way to continue in the relationship as Shaikh had promised her marriage, he avoided her and told her to kill herself if she wanted to, police said.

Khokhar, 25, was found hanging in her room on the morning of June 20 by her friend with whom she shared an apartment.

Police said that they have started questioning Shaikh based on the statements made by the deceased in a video that she had purportedly recorded a week prior to her death at Sabarmati riverfront, where she had allegedly attempted suicide but was saved.

Police said that after he received the news that Khokhar had allegedly killed herself, Shaikh escaped to Rajasthan and stayed in hiding until the police reached his residence and called his parents for questioning.