Gujarat: 19-year-old woman found dead in Dabhoi farm, probe on

The Dabhoi police in Gujarat’s Vadodara district has initiated a probe into the alleged murder of a 19-year-old migrant woman whose body was found in a farm in Mandala village Friday evening, officers said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dabhoi) Kalpesh Solanki said the police rushed to the spot with the dog squad to recover the victim’s body on Friday. “We have sent the body for a post-mortem to Vadodara,” he said on Saturday.

The victim had allegedly gone missing after she left her house on Thursday afternoon to answer nature’s call, prompting her family to approach the police. Her body was later found in a farm owned by a villager with her dupatta wrapped around her neck, according to the police. Investigators suspect that she may have been murdered by strangulation and are awaiting the autopsy report.

“The entire area is being thoroughly searched and people are being questioned… The victim was a migrant from Madhya Pradesh and her family worked as farm labourers. We are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted before the murder. The autopsy will also reveal the time when the crime occurred,” the DSP said.

The victim’s family has not named any suspects in the case so far, the police added.

The teenager’s alleged murder comes close on the heels of the brutal killing of a 19-year-old aspiring woman police constable Trisha Solanki, who was stabbed to death and one of her arms dismembered in Vadodara on Tuesday night after she rejected the proposal of the accused who had been pursuing her for a relationship, according to the police.