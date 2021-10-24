Govt school teachers in Vadodara told to purchase Khadi products

In an attempt encourage Khadi products and thereby make India “self-reliant”, government school teachers in Vadodara were directed to purchase “at least two khadi handkerchiefs” from Khadi stores in the city on Saturday.

The direction, issued by the Vadodara Education Inspector, is based on a circular of the state Commissioner of Schools that has designated October 25 as the day for government school employees to wear their khadi outfits at school.

A teacher of a government school in Vadodara said that the principals had also been instructed to ask teachers to click selfies of their khadi purchase and submit it on individual Whatsapp groups.

Teachers and other school staff members buying Khadi were seen posing for cameras with their shopping bags outside the Khadi outlets.

The teacher said, “It has been a few years since there has been a push given to Khadi products in schools. Since Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2, the month has Khadi stores offering 25 per cent discount on Khadi products.”