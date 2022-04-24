Aviation conference: Govt has recognised the burden of taxes on industry, says Hoysala Grandhi

The aviation industry in India, which has embarked on a slow path to recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, is looking up to multiple government initiatives to boost the sector that has suffered the heaviest of losses during the lockdown and the continued curbs.

Speaking at a virtual international conference on ‘Aviation Law Amid Covid-19: Implications, Challenges and Prospects’ organised by the VS Mani Centre for Air and Space Law of the Gujarat National Law University Saturday, Hoysala Grandhi, Specialist Legal at GMR Airports, said the Indian government has recognised the burden of taxes weighing heavy on the aviation industry and initiated steps to relieve the sector.

Experts from across the globe joined the conference to discuss the challenges faced by the industry in various countries and the lessons learnt from the pandemic. Addressing the subject of the regulatory and policy response to the pandemic in India, Grandhi said the industry in the European Union received direct government aid during the pandemic. However, in India, the government offered relief by cutting back on various taxes, she noted.

On the decision to regulate the fare cap in order to ensure fair play when the flights resumed after the lockdown, Grandhi said: “For the first few months, the government fixed a minimum and maximum floor price. This was done to protect the airlines as well as the customers… If the regulation was not in place, some dominant airline players could have lowered the prices of tickets such that the competitors would have been wiped out. The opening up after the lockdown had many travellers — either people waiting to return home or some just waiting to travel and it could have resulted in monopoly and unfair play… Similarly, the capping of the ticket prices also meant that the customers were not charged unregulated fares,” Grandhi said.

The GMR legal expert said cargo movement during the pandemic was a “lifeline” for the entire nation. “The governments had ensured that international borders for cargo were not closed.. airlines could use passenger flights for the same as an exemption given but the national airline was given preference, which is a separate issue…” Grandhi said.

The government’s decision to include the aviation sector in the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee scheme has been a boon. “Earlier, the scheme was launched only to help MSMEs but it was later extended to the civil aviation and related enterprises… A report of July 2021 states the government has handed out Rs 350 crore to various players under the scheme,” she said.

Though aviation is seen as a luxury in India, Grandhi said the pandemic has left behind lessons in imposing taxes on the industry. “One of the learnings from Covid-19 is that the one thing that was worrying the industry was the high taxes and the government has understood this. The aviation industry has been asking for ATF reduction and to bring it to the GST regime… The govt is now aware and they are working on the aspect…” said Grandhi.