Govt should ensure good number of women from Gujarat in NDA: NCC ADG

Even as the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune is set to welcome women cadets, Additional Director General of National Cadet Corps, Arvind Kapoor, on Tuesday said that the state government must provide incentives so that a good number of women cadets from Gujarat reach the academy.

Kapoor, ADG of NCC (Gujarat, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu), was in Vadodara on Tuesday for the annual inspection at 3 Battalion.

“State government has to provide some incentives to increase the participation of girls in NCC Gujarat. Soon, the NDA in Khadakvasla Pune will begin admitting female cadets and it is important that Gujarat sends a good number of Senior Wing (SW) cadets from the state,” he said.

Kapoor said that he has already suggested to the Gujarat government and will try to push for more incentives for girls to join NCC. “I took up this matter with the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the past and I will discuss it further,” said Kapoor who received a guard of honour from the cadets.

Kapoor also spoke of a new study order issued by DG NCC to make NCC better by strengthening the infrastructure, training and other areas and added that if NCC is made an elective subject in the college curriculum, it would give students an edge.