Girl’s kin beat Vadodara boy to death for being in relationship, 4 arrested

Vadodara district police Thursday arrested four persons for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old boy from Chokari village in Padra taluka. The boy was beaten allegedly for being in a relationship with a girl.

The accused had allegedly abducted the victim, Jayesh Raval, from his home Wednesday afternoon and brutally assaulted him by tying him to a tree, following which, he succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR lodged at Vadu police station in Padra taluka of the district by Jayesh’s mother Ramila says he was in a relationship with the daughter of one of the accused, Kalidas Mohan Mali.

She further said, “Two months back, Kalidas Mali had come to our house and threatened us with dire consequences if Jayesh continued to be in a relationship with his daughter or was even spotted talking to her. He told us to ensure that Jayesh does not pursue their daughter or they would kill him.”

According to the FIR, Kalidas’s wife had spotted Jayesh speaking to their daughter Wednesday afternoon and informed the family. Ramila, in the FIR said, “My husband (a daily wage labourer) and I had returned from work from Vadodara at around 3:30 pm when Jayesh came running and worried into the house. He told us that Kalidas’s wife had seen him talking to her daughter. He was trying to hide but almost immediately, Kalidas and three others of their family arrived and pulled Jayesh out of the house, they dragged him to the Maliwas area, where they live, beating him with sticks.”

Ramila has told the police that despite pleas from the family of the victim, the accused did not let him go. “They tied him to a tree in the compound of their house. Kalidas’s father Mohan egged the sons to finish off Jayesh and they began to assault him mercilessly with sticks. They kicked several times on Jayesh’s private parts until he was almost unconscious,” the FIR states.

Ramila told the police that the accused disappeared into their house when Jayesh’s paternal uncle and other family members arrived to help. When the family finally managed to untie Jayesh from the tree and tried to wake him up, he was found to be “unresponsive”, Ramila told the police. Thereafter, Jayesh was rushed to Vadu Health Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A video of the act has also gone viral in which women and men can be heard supporting the “punishment” being meted out to Jayesh. A man is seen holding Jayesh and pushing him towards the tree while two men are seen assaulting him with sticks. The four accused are the immediate family members of the girl. The accused have been identified as Kiran Mali (brother), Mohan Mali (grandfather), Ramesh Mali (paternal uncle) and her father Kalidas Mali.

Vadodara district Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai said, “The deceased was in a relationship with a girl from the village. While they were having a conversation, the girl’s mother saw them and told the family. Thereafter, the men of the girl’s family abducted the victim from his house and brutally assaulted him after tying him to a tree. The victim fell unconscious and the police rushed to the spot on receiving the information. We tried our best to take him for timely medical treatment but he had succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead in the hospital. We have arrested four accused for abduction, murder.”

The police booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for murder (302), abduction in order to murder (364), wrongful confinement (342) and criminal conspiracy (120B). Police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, Desai said.