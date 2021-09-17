Gadkari, Paatil to launch PM’s birthday events by releasing 71 balloons

The Vadodara city unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has planned a series of programmes from September 17 to October 7, to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP state president CR Paatil will kick-start the events by releasing 71 hot air balloons from the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Shastri Pol in the city, where Narendra Modi lived for a brief period.

Each of the 71 hot air balloons will indicate a public scheme launched by the PM, the BJP unit said in Vadodara. The party will also distribute certificates for pension assistance to 271 widows. Calling PM Modi “vishwaguru”, the list of programmes include congratulatory postcards for PM Modi, a pledge of Divya Bharat-Bhavya Bharat Rashtra and programmes related to environment, health, social service activities, promotion of poor welfare scheme for artisans and public awareness for buying khadi garments on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Gadkari and Paatil will also visit the RSS office at Shastri Pol, where PM Modi lived during his days as Pracharak of the Sangh in Vadodara city from 1984 to 1986. One of the 71 hot air balloons will also be installed at the Sangh office, the BJP said. The party unit will also distribute artificial limbs to physically challenged persons from the funds of the Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt.

In Narmada district, under the “Niradharona Aadhar” (Support to the Foresaken) programme, the BJP district unit along with the Samast Vaishnav Samaj and backed by the district administration of Narmada will organise an event to groom physically and mentally challenged persons, including activities such as shaving, bathing and providing new clothes to the beneficiaries at Rajpipla.

The Narmada unit is also organising a medical camp for beneficiaries as well as a Covid-19 vaccination and blood donation camp to mark PM’s birthday.