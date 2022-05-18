Four held for staging robbery, siphoning off Rs 11.84 lakh

Four persons, including the cashier of a petrol pump, were nabbed by the Dahod district police on Tuesday for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.84 lakh from the pump by “staging a robbery”.

According to police, the four accused connived to keep the money from the weekend collection at two petrol pumps belonging to the same owner.

On May 15, managers Abid Avad and Aakash Sangada connived with Salman Arab and Mohammad Faizan Hussain to close a debt of Rs 9 lakh that they had incurred because of a co-worker Balwant Sangada.

Sangada owed the amount to another person for which Avad and Sangada were the guarantors. Balwant did not report to work for over 15 days and was untraceable, police said.

Meanwhile, Balwant’s creditor began pressurising Avad and Aakash to pay up Rs 9 lakh that Balwant had promised to pay after selling his farmland.

“The two managers decided to stage a robbery with their accomplices… As per the original complaint, the robbers threw chilli powder on the managers and escaped with DVRs of the CCTV cameras as well,” a release from Dahod district police said.

Suspecting foul play in the complaint, police picked up Avad and Aakash and questioned them separately. “They gave contradictory answers to several questions and it was clear that the robbery was not a genuine one… Soon, the two confessed to the crime and narrated the story,” the release said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal

Code sections 392 for robbery and 114 for crime committed in presence of an abettor. The police have recovered Rs 11.84 lakh in cash along with the DVR that was stolen.