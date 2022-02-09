Following lapse in liquor raid, Vadodara Commissioner of Police dissolves D-staff, creates LCB units

A day after Vadodara Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh dissolved the Detection staff (D-staff) across police stations under the jurisdiction of Vadodara city police, the city police created a new branch for prevention and detection of crime called the Local Crime Branch (LCB) on Tuesday. The LCB teams will work in the four policing zones in the city, under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday evening, the Vadodara city police said, “The Gujarat Home Department has approved the creation of Local Crime Branch (LCB) in each zone under the jurisdiction of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) under Vadodara Police Commissionerate. Therefore, each zone will now have an LCB team comprising nine staff members, which includes one Police Sub-inspector, one Assistant Sub-Inspector, one head constable, four police constables, and two drivers. The LCB will mainly work for the prevention and detection of crime as well as to control the anti-social activities in their respective jurisdictions. The LCB will directly be under the control of the Commissioner of Police and will be supervised by the Deputy Commissioners of Police of the respective zones.”

The release stated that PSI AD Mahant has will head the LCB unit for Zone 1 of the city police while PSI PP Vasava will head LCB Zone 2, PSI HS Patel will head LCB Zone 3 and PSI BS Jadeja will head LCB Zone 4. The decision to create LCB units under each policing zone of the city comes a day after Singh passed a directive to dissolve the D-staff of each police station. The decision had been taken following an incident in the Raopura police station where members of the D-staff — who were essentially the unit of the police station to prevent and detect crimes and keep an eye on anti-social activities — were accused of shielding bootleggers in the city involved in the activity of illicit liquor trade.

Senior police officials told this newspaper that the D-staff of the Raopura police station recently conducted a ‘raid’ in its jurisdiction on a tip-off regarding a liquor trade and seized six bottles of alcohol. However, on the same day, the Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB) conducted a raid at the same location and arrested the bootleggers, and also seized a cache of liquor from the location. Singh, who held a meeting with the four DCPs of the city on Monday, had directed an immediate dissolution of the D-staff of police stations.