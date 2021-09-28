Focus on coastal states Reviving businesses: MSME ministry plans committees, coir-making clusters

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) plans to form committees to revive and promote businesses, which were affected due to Covid lockdown, and create coir manufacturing clusters in coastal states apart from Kerala — the biggest contributor to the industry, in the next two years.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, in Vadodara en route Kevadia in Narmada district to attend a meeting of the Coir Board, said that the ministry aims to create 1.25 crore employment in the sector and see that Gujarat, with a long coastline, increases its contribution to coir manufacturing and exports.

Addressing media persons in Vadodara, Rane said that emphasis was on developing more coir manufacturing clusters in coastal states with large coconut plantations. “Gujarat has a long coastline but the state does not have much work in the Coir Board. We will discuss ways to increase the involvement of Gujarat and hence the meeting to discuss the possibilities has been organised in the state… it will also bring in employment,” Rane said. He was accompanied by the Coir Board chairman, Kuppuramu Duraipandi.

The coir industry uses coconut husk as the raw material for its products. India contributes about 70% of the global production of coir and 80% of the world trade in coir products. The board meeting will discuss the possibilities of the development of the coir industry in the Konkan region, North and North-Eastern region as well.

The Minister added that the Coir Board exports products worth Rs 4,000 crore and aims to increase it to Rs 7,000 crore. “So far, we have provided employment to 58 lakh persons and in the next to years, the aim is to achieve a target of 1.2 crore employments through the board. Out of the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced under Atma Nirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rs 3.7 lakh crore was to support the MSMEs… Coir Board met its best achievement in exports during the last year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when other industries suffered a lot,” Rane said.

During the year 2020-21, the export of coir and coir products was pegged at Rs 3778.97 crore with a growth rate of 17 per cent in quantity and 37 per cent in value. The minister added that it was pertinent to note that coir has not shown a declining trend even during the years of economic recession.