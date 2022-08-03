First cases of LSD in Dahod: 7 cows affected

In the first reported outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in Dahod district, seven cows in Navagam village were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Officials of the animal husbandry department rushed to the spot Wednesday and started an awareness campaign to educate villagers about maintaining hygiene in their cattle sheds.

The district animal husbandry department has also announced toll-free number 1962 to allow villagers to report any signs of LSD among their livestock. Animal Husbandry officer Dr KL Gosai said that nine teams were formed for nine talukas in the district to do survey and examine suspected cases.

Gosai said, “We are asking the owners to not fear the outbreak or have misconceptions but to maintain hygiene and ensure that the cattle receive treatment. We have also advised cattle owners to ensure that they use insecticides in cattle sheds and contain the spread of the virus.”