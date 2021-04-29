Fire at railway underpass in Vadodara, no casualties

A fire broke out at the railway underpass in Alkapuri area of Vadodara on Wednesday afternoon, causing much panic in the surrounding area as a ball of smoke was visible from a distance. No casualties were reported.

As rumours spread about a possible fire in a train, the Alkapuri underpass was closed to traffic as fire and emergency teams brought the fire under control.

The closed underpass, which is the most used connecting link between Alkapuri and Sayajipura areas, caused a traffic jam near the railway station area and the police also struggled to disperse a crowd that had gathered to see the fire.

Fire officials said that the cause of the fire will be probed but a preliminary investigation on Wednesday revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit from one of the LED kiosks or electric lines in the underpass, which has several advertising screens.