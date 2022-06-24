Rusticated MSU student files plea before university to ‘reconsider its decision’

Former Fine Arts student of Vadodara’s MS University Kundan Kumar Mahato, who was debarred on May 13 following a controversy over an artwork, Thursday filed an appeal before the university to “reconsider its decision” as per the provisions of the rules of the MSU Act.

Challenging the MSU decision to rusticate him without following “principles of natural justice”, Kundan said that he has been “trapped in a political web” and even “contemplated suicide” when he was rusticated “without being heard”.

Narrating the sequence of events that led to his rustication by the MSU Syndicate, Kundan said, “On May 2, I appeared for my viva-voce before the examination committee and presented my experimental art work for their review.

This was supposed to be a very confidential process, in which only the concerned students and examiners are supposed to be remain present…”

“The students were never informed that the creativity of the students should not be related to any Hindu God or Goddesses. I respectfully state that if such information was transmitted to the students, I would have spent time in creation of some other art work,” he added.

Kundan further stated that his artwork involving goddesses was “trying to comment on the ongoing atrocities against women in our society”.

Questioning the recommendation of the fact finding committee to initiate action against him, Kundan has pointed out that the university has not yet identified who made the pictures public.

The former first-year Masters student of the Faculty of Fine Arts has said that he received the email from the fact finding committee on May 7, asking him to remain present for a hearing on May 8, when his faculty members were aware that he had already travelled back to Bihar by bus and was not reachable.

Kundan said, “I called up Dr CN Murthy (head of the nine-member fact finding committee) over his phone to explain my situation. He understood my situation and asked me to send him a message regarding my version which was duly complied by me…”

“Later, May 9, Dr Murthy called me over my phone and asked to tender my apology and asked me to send the same message in my own handwritten format which I did the same day. It was indeed very painful for me to know that by following the instruction of Dr Murthy, I am being trapped in a political web,” he added.

Contending that the MSU used his apology to initiate action against him without given a hearing, Kundan has said, “I reiterate that I have not been given a fair chance to present my case in front of any fact finding committee… I have repeatedly explained that I am a practicing Hindu myself and would never wish to hurt the sentiments of any Hindu… I have been subjected to harassment and intimidation all month… When I heard of my rustication, I contemplated suicide…”

Citing his family’s poor financial condition in Bihar, Kundan has urged the university to review the decision as he has been denied “natural justice”.

Kundan has stated that should the university express its inability to reconsider the rustication, he will be forced to pursue legal recourse.

Kundan’s advocate Hitesh Gupta told The Indian Express, “As per the rules of the Act of the MS University, under provisions of which Kundan has been rusticated, also allows the student to appeal because the welfare of the student has to be upheld… We will wait for the University to respond for a week and then take further decision… We have requested the University to allow him to continue his studies until the appeal is decided.”

Gupta further said the process for rustication described in the ordinance has not been followed in Kundan’s case.

“The matter was then required to be placed before the University level disciplinary committee and the same committee, after following the law of natural justice, should have submitted its report to the Vice-Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellor should then take further appropriate decisions on the matter. But Kundan’s rustication has not been decided by the V-C,” he added.