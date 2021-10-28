Gujarat: Father, son ‘die by suicide’ in Vadodara

A father-son duo allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of moving train in Vadodara Tuesday late night.

Bodies of Dilip Dalal, 73, and Rashesh Dalal, 43, both businessmen, were found on the railway track near Maretha railway crossing near Makarpura area of Vadodara.

The Vadodara railway police has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe Wednesday.

Police said that the two businessmen had told Dilip’s wife that they would return after completing some work in their office.

The Dalals, who lived in a residential colony in Alkapuri area, ran a factory in Vadodara.

Police said that no suicide note has been recovered from the deceased persons to ascertain the cause of death.

Railway Police Sub-inspector BM Labana said, “They could have laid themselves on the tracks waiting for the oncoming train Tuesday evening. The heads have been severed under the Kochuvalli Bhavnagar express at around 7 pm.”