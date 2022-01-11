Farmer injured in sloth bear attacks in Dahod

A 45-year-old farmer from Devgadh Bariya taluka of Dahod district was injured in an attack by a sloth bear on Monday, while he was on his way to his farm in Kuwa village.

The victim, Lakshman Pateliya, suffered injuries on his shoulder and hands and was rushed to the government referral hospital for treatment.

A statement by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bariya division, said, “The incident took place at around 9.10am on Monday while Lakshman Pateliya was on way to his farm. He was rushed for treatment to a government hospital.”

The forest department has initiated an inquiry to submit a report to the Chief Conservator of Forest, Vadodara division for the attack. The victim is said to be stable.