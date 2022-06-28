Families that have agniveers will have a Shivaji at home, says Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Monday said that families from where people enroll in the Angipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces will have a “Shivaji at home”.

Paatil was speaking during the World MSME day celebration organised by the Vadodara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Paatil also accepted a letter from the VCCI addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supporting Agnipath recruitment scheme and terming the ongoing protests against the scheme an “attempt to mislead the youth”.

At the event, Paatil said, “There are many people who are trying to cause trouble in the Agnipath scheme… Many political parties in the country are behaving in an irresponsible way. The agniveers will be an asset for the country in case of external aggression from enemy countries… Homes that have agniveers will have a Shivaji… This scheme is for the country and to increase internal security in the country…”

Paatil also said that although the Congress was a “majority party” once, it has now “withered away”.

“Once upon a time, the Congress was in majority power all over the country. Today, it has withered away and regional parties have become the go-to option. But regional parties have also become dynasty and family parties — Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are all dynasty parties,”he said.

The VCCI, supported by 13 industrial organisations, handed over a letter to Paatil, addressed to PM Modi, stating that the associations are “firmly backing” the Agnipath scheme.

The letter states, “In order to ensure a bright future of the youth, MSMEs will provide jobs to those who return after serving for four years in the Agnipath scheme.. This will also help in the financial growth of the country envisioned by you (Modi) and make the foundation of the society stronger…”

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Paatil said, “The VCCI and other 14 associations have voluntarily supported the Agnipath mission by assuring that they will provide employment to those agniveers, who return after giving four years in service of the country… This is a good step.”

A presentation played at the event, titled ‘Response of VCCI to Agnipath’ said the youth are being misguided about the Agnipath scheme. Paatil also launched the web portal of VCCI named ‘Make in Gujarat’.