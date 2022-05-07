Faculty: Syndicate member led mob to art exhibition

A day after a group of people created ruckus at an art exhibition at MS University alleging “objectionable” artworks on display, Associate Professor Indrapramit Roy from the Painting Department said it was unfortunate that the mob was led by syndicate member Hasmukh Vaghela, who “did not respect” the sanctity of an examination. “They attacked us when we were unprepared… did not show respect for the jury evaluation that was on. We managed to complete all evaluations till late Thursday so that the students’ academic year is not at stake,” Roy said.

Vaghela, who is also a city BJP leader and a former ABVP leader, had reached the faculty to submit a memorandum against the “objectionable” artworks, which he had learnt of. He was accompanied by Advocate Niraj Jain of Hindu Jagran Manch and a group of other protesters.

Interestingly, Jain had, in 2007, protested against the art installations of Masters’ student Chandramohan depicting Jesus Christ and Goddess Durga at an annual evaluation exhibition.

Vaghela said the protest pertained to the depiction of the Gods and not the “subject” that the artwork was trying to convey. “Students have become used to putting their anti-Hindu mindset on display,” he said.

Meanwhile, the university has appointed a nine-member fact-finding committee that has begun a probe into the incident.