Eye on metrorail projects, ABB to set up traction motors unit in Vadodara

Eyeing the growing metrorail market in the country, ABB India is in the process of constructing a dedicated unit for manufacturing 1,500 traction motors, that provide crucial propulsion to metros and other locomotives, in Vadodara.

“We already have three units within our campus in Vadodara. We will be adding two more units, one of which will be for manufacturing traction motors that are used in metros and other locomotives. The plant is under construction and we are installing the machinery,” said Sanjeev Sharma, country head and managing director of the company during his visit to Vadodara on Friday.

ABB India’s largest manufacturing campus in Vadodara currently manufactures digital substation products, turbochargers and motors and generators.

“We will be setting up a fifth unit which will be a service unit. Over a period of time, we have developed a strong base in Gujarat. We have a lot of equipment installed in Hazira, Surat, Jamnagar. Currently, these equipment have to be sent to Bengaluru for servicing. Now we are setting up a large facility here which will help us service equipment of our customers locally,” said Sharma who inaugurated the expanded Digital Substation Products and Digital Systems factory at the Vadodara campus on Friday.

The company officials did not disclose the investments proposed for the campus in Vadodara which was set up way back in 1962.

“The work on the new facility, which will have a capacity to produce 1,500 traction motors annually, is currently in progress,” said Indraneel D, location manager of the company at Maneja which employs 1000-odd persons and is spread over 55 acres, 60 per cent of which is lying vacant. Africa, middle-east and Latin America are some of the overseas locations being served from Maneja which also has a world-class testing centre, research and development facility and training centre for customers and employees.

According to the official, ABB India has already manufactured traction motors for some of the metro projects in India, in the past.

“We make the traction motors here. The traction converters come from Bengaluru. In 2012, we had supplied 2,000 traction motors to Delhi Metro. After that there was a gap and now again we have started supplying these motors from Maneja that are part of locomotives being supplied by Bombardier,” Indraneel added.

According to figures tabled in Lok Sabha last month, 754 kilometers of metrorail network is operational in country and several metro projects are are at various stages of construction or have been proposed in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Agra, Patna, Surat, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Kochi, Chennai, Nagpur, Delhi, Nasik, Gorakhpur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthpuram, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Thane, Dehradun and Gurugram.

Officials said ABB India has not only supplied the cooling system at the viewing gallery of Statue of Unity (SoU) at Kevadia, but it has also supplied instrumentation panels for water supply network in Dholera SIR, automation solutions for milk processing at Amul, power distribution technology and energy efficient motors for Narendra Modi stadium at Motera.

Located within the company’s largest manufacturing campus in Vadodara, officials said the expanded unit inaugurated on Friday will meet demand for digital substation products and digital solutions.