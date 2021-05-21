Engineer, 42, ‘dies by suicide’ in Vadodara

Solanki's autopsy was conducted at SSG hospital and has ruled out foul play, Kanamiya said. The deceased is survived by a wife and two minor sons.

A 43-year-old engineer of the Vadodara district administration allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said Thursday.

The deceased, Vinod Kumar Solanki, had tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered after a recent hospitalisation and was in home quarantine when he allegedly took the extreme step and slit his throat. The Gorwa police station of Vadodara city said that after an initial suspicion of foul play, a detailed investigation has concluded that it was a death by suicide.

Solanki, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the end of April, had been hospitalised at GMERS-run Gotri hospital and returned home about 10 days ago. Police said, on Tuesday, he was alone in a room of his tenement apartment in Subhanpura area when he got hold of a kitchen knife and allegedly slit his throat.

Police inspector R C Kanamiya of Gorwa police station said, “It is an unusual case of self-inflicted cut-throat suicide. While laceration of the wrists is more common and so when our team and forensic experts reached the spot, we were baffled because the incidents of suicidal cutthroat injuries are almost negligible. We conducted a thorough investigation and checked the injury marks, which were different from what it would be if it had been a foul play.”

“Also, a neighbour told the police that while being taken into a vehicle to be transported to the hospital, the deceased had indicated with folded hands that he self-inflicted the injury. We have recorded the statement of the neighbour. There is no suicide note left behind but his family has said that he had been depressed ever since he had tested positive for Covid-19,” Kanamiya added.

Solanki’s autopsy was conducted at SSG hospital and has ruled out foul play, Kanamiya said. The deceased is survived by a wife and two minor sons.