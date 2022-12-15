Eight-year-old among 4 killed in Vadodara accident

Four persons, including an 8-year-old child, were killed and four others were injured near Jarod in Waghodia taluka in Vadodara district Wednesday morning when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed a container trailer.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his grief and announed compensation to the families of the deceased and injured on Twitter.

According to the Vadodara district police, the deceased are originally from Rajasthan and were residents of Palsana in Surat who were on way back from Ujjain and were headed to Surat after visiting the Pavagadh temple in Kalol. They have been identified as Radhji Kishor Kalal (65), Roshan Kalal (40), Prakash Ramji Gurjar (35) and Rakesh Gurjar (8). The four injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which is located in Jarod was called in with to disengage the SUV from the trailer using a hydraulic crane.

Expressing his condolences, CM Patel tweeted, “The accident that occurred near Jarod, Vadodara, is unfortunate. I express my condolences to the families of those who have been killed in the accident. The state government will give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the families of the injured persons.”