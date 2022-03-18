Dress code must for feeling of ‘oneness’ in schools: RSS leader

Addressing a gathering of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ekta Nagar in Narmada district, RSS National Executive Member Indresh Kumar said, in wake of the hijab controversy, the country needed a common dress code to inculcate a feeling of “oneness” among children.

He said the controversy was an “attempted move” to disrupt the education of girls. “We wear different dresses as per the occasions… Those who want to disrupt the education of daughters and unity of the country, tried to play with the future of the girl child. I don’t know if you are standing with that zulm (injustice) or with the real Islam and humanity… Only you know this,” Kumar said.