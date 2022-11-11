Denied tickets, BJP MLAs and senior leaders to contest as independents

A day after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the two-phased Gujarat election, disgruntled MLAs and veteran leaders who have been denied tickets have decided to contest as rebels.

In Vadodara, former two-term MLA of Padra constituency Dinesh Patel alias Dinu Mama Friday announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the Padra seat.

Patel, who is also the Chairman of Baroda Dairy, on Friday told reporters, “ I have decided to contest from the Padra assembly seat as an independent as the party has denied me a ticket. I will file my nomination on November 17 with my supporters and I am confident that I will win the elections with a huge margin.”

In the 2017 assembly polls, Patel (64) had lost by 20,000 votes to the Congress candidate Jaspal Singh Thakor. Thakor’s win meant that the Congress had won the seat for the first time since 1985.

Patel had won his first election from Padra in 2007 as an independent candidate and later joined the BJP. He had contested and won the 2012 Assembly polls as a BJP candidate. Patel’s rebellion could create trouble for the BJP as commands influence as he is the chairman of Baroda dairy.

The party leaving Patel from the Padra seat comes months after multiple public spats between Patel and other elected MLAs of the Vadodara district over issues of Baroda Dairy management, in which Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil had intervened in September 2021, after which the dairy management had given in to the demands of the MLAs.

The party has fielded Vijaysinh Zala, president of the Padra municipality to take on the Congress candidate.

In another setback, president of the party’s Tribal Morcha Harshad Vasava Friday resigned from the party and filed his nominations from the Nandod Assembly of Narmada district as an independent candidate.

The constituency, which is home to the Statue of Unity and currently in the hold of the Congress, is a prestige battle for the BJP in the maiden assembly elections after the inauguration of the world’s tallest statue in 2018.

Harshad has been a two-term MLA from the then-Rajpipla Assembly Constituency in Narmada in 2002 and 2007 —the seat was later dissolved and the Nandod Assembly constituency was created.

Known as a philanthropist in the region, Harshad Vasava also faced a string of allegations of corruption from BJP MP Mansukh Vasava in the past.

Harshad has been a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and has been an advocate of promoting tourism in the tribal district.

The party has fielded a gynecologist Darshana Deshmukh, daughter of former MP from Bharuch Chandu Deshmukh from Nandod while AAP has fielded former BTP leader Prafful Vasava while Congress is yet to announce a candidate.

The seat is currently held by PD Vasava of the Congress.

In Waghodia, politician-film producer-actor and MLA Madhu Shrivastava, who held the seat since 1995 has already announced his candidature as an independent.

However, speaking to reporters on Thursday after the party declared the list of candidates, Shrivastava said, “I will contest the polls and win my constituency. I will not join any party after this (denial of ticket) but I will continue to support the BJP as it is where my ideology lies.”

BJP has fielded Ashwin Patel from the seat.