Day after 7 consumed ‘chemical’: 12 undertrial inmates of Vadodara central jail booked for ‘rioting’

Twelve undertrial inmates at the Vadodara Central Jail have been booked for “rioting” Thursday, a day after seven prisoners were rushed to SSG Hospital for allegedly consuming a “chemical” in protest against the jail authorities.

The FIR filed at the Raopura police station claimed that the inmates had “pretended to consume chemicals” to create a pandemonium and be taken out of the jail premises.

The police booked the 12 inmates based on a complaint from the jail’s armed police inspector Vipulchandra Baria who was on duty Wednesday when the incident took place. The FIR states that the incident occurred when the undertrials, who receive meals through tiffin service, were being brought to Barack Number 1 in Yard Number 1 of the jail premises to “maintain discipline”, as part of the routine protocol during lunch time.

Baria said 21 undertrials were being moved into Barack 1 from different yards, while he and other officials—jailor AD Jadeja, PP Pandor as well as Circle Subedar Nitin Patil—were supervising it. “Inmate 243, Yashpal Mahendra Jadeja, from Yard Number 12 approached me and said that a co-inmate Raju Dalpat Gohil did not want to eat his meal and so he should not be shifted to Barack 1. When I told him that the instructions have been given to all inmates, he picked up an argument, using abusive language and threatening to kill me… Later, he returned to his Barack and instigated the co-accused in his Yard to create a commotion. His accomplices, Abhijit Anand Jha and Harshil Limbachiya created a ruckus and pretended as if some inmates had swallowed poison and demanded to be taken to the hospital,” Baria stated.

He added that along with jailor Jadeja, the officials rushed the inmates to the dispensary on the jail premises where more accomplices from the group gathered in an “unlawful assembly, vandalised the dispensary, threw away the medicines and manhandled the dispensary staff”.

Baria said that while the first set of inmates had been sent to SSG Hospital for further treatment after consuming the poison, three other inmates—Shoaib Qureshi, Shabbir Sagar Mohammad and Aakash Bhagwan Wadke—also indulged in rioting and claimed to have consumed poison demanding that they too be taken to the hospital. The group also picked up sharp objects like iron pipes to cause injuries to jail authorities, the complaint states.

Apart from Yashpal Jadeja, Abhijit Jha, Limbachiya, Qureshi, Shabbir and Wakde, the others booked also include Salman Sameer Hasan Mohammad Mu-llaji Pathan, Haider Ali Rafi-qsha Diwan, Majid Bhanu, Jalaluddin Iqramuddin Shaikh, Kareem Shaikh and Sultan Sattar Mirashi.

All the accused inmates have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147), offence committed by a member of unlawful assembly in prosecution of common object (149), use of abusive language [294(A)], provoking break of public peace (504), criminal intimidation [506(2)] and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (343).