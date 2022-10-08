Dahod rally: Kejriwal promises free Ayodhya Ram temple visit for Gujarat residents

On a day anti-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posters featuring Arvind Kejriwal with reference to the conversion row came up in Gujarat, the AAP national convenor, addressing a tribal gathering in Dahod, promised “free visit to Ayodhya Ram temple” to “people from Gujarat”, should the AAP form the government in the western state.

Urging people to ensure that “not a single vote goes to the Congress”, Kejriwal claimed that both the BJP and the Congress were having secret midnight meetings to plan the “series of daily abuses” hurled at him.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal, who arrived a couple of hours late at the Dahod event Saturday, said: “They (BJP) always claimed that the roads in Gujarat are good… But look at the pathetic condition of roads everywhere. A journey that should take one hour is now taking three hours… When the AAP forms the government on December 1, we will first repair the important roads within six months, and thereafter within three years, we will repair every road in the state, connecting villages.”

Without making any reference to the anti-AAP posters that have come up across the state – one of which resulted in a clash between BJP and AAP workers in Vadodara, where Kejriwal and Mann are to hold a road show later on Saturday – Kejriwal spoke of the “satisfying experience of visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

He said, “Ayodhya temple of Lord Shri Ram will be ready next year. How many of you want to visit the temple? But travel, stay, and meals incur huge costs… So, in Delhi, we have started a scheme… I take devotees of Lord Ram for free to Ayodhya to worship Ramchandraji. A special train goes from Delhi filled with Ram bhakts. Right from taking you from your home to taking care of your stay, meals, and your darshan in Ayodhya and dropping you off at home – everything is free. I go personally to see off the travellers at the station and also to receive them when they return. When people arrive, they tell me it was the most satisfying experience of their lives… They are so happy. Some aged travellers also tell me that it was their last wish to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya and they would not seek anything else in this life… They have blessed me so much. When we form the government in Gujarat, we will take you all to Ayodhya for free.”

Stating that the BJP has been “sleepless” ever since a report from “a secret government agency” indicated that the AAP will form the next government in Gujarat, Kejriwal said: “The report has said that the AAP will win by a margin of two or three seats as it will win 94-95 seats… With barely 40-50 days to go for the polls, we need a little push so that we can break the record of Delhi and Punjab.

“AAP will form the government on December 1… A storm of change is blowing in Gujarat. The BJP is not sleeping at night and having secret midnight meetings with the Congress. They plan a series of abuses and start in an orchestrated manner at 10 am every day… At 12 pm the other party abuses me and by 2 pm, they call me a terrorist or a Khalistani. They are using the same words in a planned manner.”

Advertisement

Claiming that the parties were “scared” of free incentives announced by the AAP, Kejriwal said: “Someone told me that an MLA from Gujarat, who had 4-acre land five years ago, today has 1,000 acres of land. They say the government is in debt… Why is it in debt? You pay so much tax every day – the poorest of poor – where does it go? The Gujarat government spends Rs 2.5 lakh crore per year. But have you seen a new school or a new road in your village? Where do they spend this money? They buy land in the name of their wives, children, and grandfathers. They send the money to Swiss banks… We will take each rupee back from them. They abuse me because they are scared that if I give everything for free, there will be no money left for them to loot… If anyone says nothing should be free, you should know that the person is corrupt and has bad intentions.”

Kejriwal said the AAP would purchase five crops in Gujarat at minimum support price – wheat, rice, cotton, chana dal, and groundnut – once elected to power. Urging the people to ensure that the Congress does not get any votes, Kejriwal said: “The Congress will get less than 10 seats according to the survey… Don’t give a single vote to the Congress. All Congress votes should come to the AAP. I want you all to take your phones and send WhatsApp messages to your friend circles within half an hour and tell them to vote for the AAP. Then put the AAP display picture on your WhatsApp profile and get at least 100 people in your nighbourhood to vote for the AAP.”

Speaking a sentence in Gujarati that earned a loud cheer from the audience, Kejriwal reiterated that each woman above the age of 18 years will get Rs 1,000 every month. Calling himself the brother and the son, Kejriwal said: “If you (women) don’t have bank accounts, please open them right now because we are going to give women Rs 1,000 per month… Many daughters do not study because the family doesn’t have money to pay college fees or the bus transport cost. If girls get Rs 1,000 per month on their own, would they not be able to complete their studies? Now you do not need to worry. Your brother is here… I have made calculations; we will make 20,000 mohalla clinics in Gujarat… If anyone is sick in your family, don’t worry, your son will take care of you.”

Advertisement

Kejriwal said the AAP government will “not tolerate” any exam paper leaks and “the guilty will be imprisoned for 10 years”. The AAP also promised a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers in lieu of crop damage.