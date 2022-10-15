Dahod Kamalam: CR Paatil urges BJP workers to contribute towards outstanding amount

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday urged party workers in Dahod to contribute funds towards the Rs 1.5 crore outstanding amount for the construction of the party’s new Kamalam office in Dahod district, emphasising that if they contributed Rs 11,000 or more, their names would feature on the list of donors.

Paatil also said that the party “cannot make do” with MLAs who feel they win elections only on their own strength.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and seers in Dahod, where he inaugurated the Kamalam office on Thursday, Paatil said, “When the construction was ongoing, there was a shortfall of funds. I called up (MP) Jaswantsinh Bhabhor and asked him to arrange the funds… He arranged Rs 51 lakh in no time but I said this will not do. We need a bigger contribution from you of another Rs 50 lakh… if you contribute Rs 11,000 and up, your name will feature in the list of donors, though it’s not a donation but a contribution.”

Warning the workers against being party of the “ticket lobby” for the upcoming Assembly elections, Paatil said, “The right to give the ticket lies with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah… If you don’t get tickets… people will come and tell you ‘come we will take you to CR Paatil, Chief Minister, Ratnakarji or Bhargav Bhatt ji’ but don’t fall for it… Don’t be part of those crowded lobbies… We have to win all seats.”

Adding that no candidate should think of himself as being “the sole strength behind the win”, Paatil said, “When elections come MLAs feel that I will win my seat… But the party knows that it is the hard work of the workers and page committee members. All contestants feel that ‘I am very popular and I will win easily’. But they should not have such complacency. It is the party worker who goes to the voter, not the contestant…”

Taking a dig at the Congress party for putting up banners across the state when it has “not had a single tenure in 27 years”, Paatil said, “The Congress is resurrecting… They always do that before the election. Congress party’s condition is like someone walking on crutches and having a fall. For 27 years they have been unable to come into power in Gujarat. They haven’t had a single Ministerial post in Gujarat in 27 years but they have put up boards across the state saying, ‘Congress nu kaam bole che’ (Congress’ work speaks). It must be a typing error because it is not kaam (work) but karnamo (controversies)…”