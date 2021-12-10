‘Custodial death’: 2 years later, migrant’s body yet to be traced

Two years after the alleged custodial killing of Babu Nisar Shaikh, the 65-year-old migrant from Telangana at the Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara on December 10, 2019, the investigators have not been able to find any remains of his body as the eight accused policemen, six of who are in judicial custody, under charges of murder and disappearance of evidence have been “uncooperative”, as per the prosecution submission in the Gujarat High Court recently.

The chargesheet filed in the case, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, has witness accounts about how the policemen framed Shaikh in a theft case, tortured him in the police station that led to his death, used the official patrol vehicle to create an alibi, they destroyed their mobile phones, and disposed his body in the hatchback car of one of the policemen who is now out on bail.

Nisar’s son Salim, has moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court seeking compensation. The SLP admitted in the SC, recently, is against the December 8, 2020, final judgment of the High Court of Gujarat, which had disposed of the habeas corpus petition without granting compensation to the family.

The chargesheet mentions that the six accused had also created a complaint of theft against Nisar on the day he was picked up by calling in Satish and Mukund Thakkar, in whose house a theft was attempted.

But the accused allegedly destroyed the hard copy which Thakkar had signed as well as the soft copy of the complaint. “The complaint was not entered as an FIR in the system. Since the accused had inflicted torture to make Nisar confess and he was dead, the accused in a hurry made the ‘B’ row entry in the physical station diary to state that they had let him (Nisar) go,” it states.

The chargesheet said, “The accused illegally took into their custody a government vehicle (Bolero) Fatehgunj mobile -1, which was assigned for night patrolling… Later, they also created a forged log record of the points where the PCR van patrolled that night, which it never did… The accused also forged records in a weekly log book of the vehicle.”

On November 25, 2020, the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) had filed a 900-page primary chargesheet in the Vadodara court against the six arrested policemen — Police Inspector D B Gohil, police sub-inspector D M Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai. The chargesheet also booked two more police personnel –the then Police sub-inspector Dilipsinh Rathod and assistant head constable Mahesh Rathwa – both of whom were then attached to the Fatehgunj police station. While Rathwa was arrested and later released on bail, Rathod has been declared an absconder.

The CID chargesheet has reproduced the sequence of events that were first recorded in the FIR lodged by the Vadodara city police in July 2020, following a direction from the HC, which was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Nisar’s son.

Nisar family’s lawyers allege flaws in the investigation. Advocate Sajid Gajiawala, who is a counsel for the family’s case in the Vadodara sessions court said, “The CID has not recorded the statement of the first officer, a Deputy Commissioner of Police of Vadodara city, who prepared the first report into an internal inquiry into Nisar’s death. The report has clearly mentioned the crime but the Vadodara police did not book an FIR for several months until the HC hearing began. Similarly, it has not taken statements of other top police officials, who were in command during the time that the incident occurred… the CID emptied the Narmada main canal two times in Vadodara in an attempt to locate Nisar’s body, but in reality, Rathwa has told the police in his statement that the accused confessed to have used his hatchback car to ferry Nisar’s body for cremation on the riverbanks of Mahisagar near Fajalpur…”

According to Salim’s advocate Imtiyaz Qureshi, the investigators have also not taken on record a vital piece of information that Police Inspector Gohil was to go on leave on December 10 on a family vacation. Qureshi told The Indian Express, “Gohil had cancelled his family holiday at the last minute and it is known that despite having a sanctioned holiday on December 10, he was at the police station for the day… This fact has not been brought on record in any investigation so far.”

The charge sheet states the accused “switched off the CCTV cameras of the police station on the day of the alleged crime” and later used “a government vehicle (Bolero) Fatehgunj mobile -1, which was the PCR van assigned for night patrol duty” on the intervening night of December 10 and 11 as a pilot to drive in Rathwa’s hatchback car to dispose of Nisar’s body.

The chargesheet, which has 105 witnesses, also states that the six accused involved in the actual killing of Nisar, destroyed their mobile phones after the incident. “The (now absconding) accused PSI Rathod assisted the accused in covering up the crime by setting up an unauthorized parallel investigation, for which they made witnesses sign affidavits of distorted statements… Both Rathwa and Rathod were not directly involved but fully aware of the crime but did not inform their superiors… the six accused also destroyed the belt and rope in the computer room of the police station, where they had allegedly tied Nisar to a chair and physically tortured him to death,” the chargesheet said.

Salim’s petition, has raised questions of law in regard to the family’s entitlement to compensation since his father is a victim of alleged “custodial death due to excessive torture of the police”.

Qureshi told The Indian Express that the petition has been filed seeking the intervention of the SC as the Gujarat HC had directed the family to approach the sessions court with a request for interim compensation, eligible under the provision of custodial deaths.

“Whether the public law remedy under Article 226 of the Constitution, which empowers the High Courts to enforce fundamental rights of citizens, is available to the petitioner in the matter of compensation for the custodial death of his father?… Monetary compensation is the only remedy available in public law and is based on the strict liability for contravention of the guaranteed basic and indefeasible rights of the citizen, which have been infringed upon,” the petition states.

Nisar had allegedly gone missing on December 10, 2019, after he was apprehended from Fulwadi area by the Fatehgunj police station on suspicion of theft.

On October 21 and November 3, the CID also conducted extensive search operations after dredging the Narmada main canal in Vadodara and also made multiple inquiries in villages in the catchment areas of Mahisagar river, where the accused are suspected to have burnt the body. But it has yielded no result. In a sealed cover report filed before the bench on December 1, 2020, the CID said that Nisar “has expired and his dead body is yet to be recovered.”