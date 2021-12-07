‘Culpable homicide’ bid: Owner of stray cow booked after animal attacks woman

An unidentified owner of a cow has been booked for attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, based on the complaint of a woman leader of the BJP who sustained head injuries after the animal allegedly attacked her on Makrand Desai road in Vadodara on December 3.

In the FIR registered at the Gotri police station in Vadodara on Sunday, complainant Jagruti Pathak stated, “I was visiting the office of Ward 11 of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation to complete the process of my Ayushman Card, when I was attacked by a brown colour cow with sharp horns that charged towards me without any provocation. I sustained injuries on my head that required four sutures. The owner of the cow had left his animal unattended and the attack could have even resulted in my death…”

Citing that the incident was “serious”, Mayor Keyur Rokadia on Monday said, “We have said in the past that if any grievous injuries are caused to citizens in attacks by stray cows, we will expect strict action from the police and the state home department… We have already requested the home department and the city police to ensure that such attacks are not taken lightly and attempt to murder case is registered against the owners. Such attacks can lead to loss of lives. We have already warned cattle owners to face strict action if their bovines stray on roads.”

The VMC, which has announced a cattle-free city drive, has formed nine teams to impound cattle from the streets. Several bovines have been impounded over the past one month but the city has witnessed around five attacks by stray cattle. The Gotri police have booked the unidentified owner under Indian Penal Code Section 308 for attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.