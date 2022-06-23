scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

‘Criminal breach of trust’: Police housing colony in ‘dilapidated state’, contractor booked in Vadodara

The police alleged that apartment blocks, built by the contractor in 2000, have turned "dilapidated due to substandard construction work", thereby violating the order of the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Limited (GSPHC), which awarded the contract.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
June 23, 2022 12:35:21 am
The FIR lodged at Makarpura police station by Jigar Shah, Executive Engineer (Civil), GSPHC, has named civil construction contractor KR Makwana and his proprietory firm M/s KR Makwana, based in Bhalej in Anand district, as an accused.

The Vadodara city police Wednesday booked a civil construction contractor of the police housing colony in Pratapnagar for ‘criminal breach of trust’ for alleged substandard construction work.

The police alleged that apartment blocks, built by the contractor in 2000, have turned “dilapidated due to substandard construction work”, thereby violating the order of the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Limited (GSPHC), which awarded the contract.

The FIR lodged at Makarpura police station by Jigar Shah, Executive Engineer (Civil), GSPHC, has named civil construction contractor KR Makwana and his proprietory firm M/s KR Makwana, based in Bhalej in Anand district, as an accused.

“The contractor handed over the said apartments in the stipulated time period on December 16, 2000, for a total cost of Rs 1.49 crore that was paid to him… Despite receiving the entire sum of money for the construction, the contractor has constructed the structure of substandard quality, which is why the apartments have dilapidated within a matter of a few years. When the police contacted a structural expert to visit the site and examine the structure, the police were informed that the structure is ‘not safe and should be evacuated’,” the FIR states.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
More Premium Stories >>

The FIR further adds that the accused executed the work of “necessary structural retrofitting” based on the recommendation of the structural audit expert and also provided with a certificate of structural stability on July 2, 2020. The contractor also provided an undertaking that his firm and he would take responsibility to repair the structure should any other deficiency be pointed out in the construction by the experts. “However, until today, neither the contractor nor his firm has brought in the necessary manpower to complete the repair works,” the FIR further reads.

Makwana has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections for criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or (public) agent (409) and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public
servant (188).

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement