Crime against women: Man slits ex-wife’s throat, held; another in custody for murder bid

A man who allegedly attempted to murder his former wife by slitting her throat before slashing his wrist was booked in Vadodara on Wednesday.

According to personnel of Bapod police station, the man, identified as Ganpat Khant, was booked for the crime and detained.

Police said the incident took place Wednesday afternoon when the accused barged into the house of his former wife at Khodiyar Nagar area and slit her throat with a sickle. The couple had a love marriage 10 years ago and parted ways in September 2021.

According to the woman’s family, the accused had been harassing the woman and threatening to kill her ever since they separated.

The woman , who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is said to be stable. The police have booked the man for attempt to murder.

In another incident, a local court in Narmada district on Wednesday sent a 51-year-old man to judicial custody in a case of attempt to murder a 43-year-old woman who allegedly refused to continue in a relationship with the accused.

In her complaint lodged at Amletha police station, the woman, Kailash Vasava, a Gram Rakshak Dal personnel with Narmada police, said that on February 13, the accused Pravin Vasava barged into her residence in Taropa village and attacked her with a sickle, inflicting multiple injuries on her hands, head, and neck.The victim, who was rushed to SSG hospital in Vadodara is said to be out of danger. The victim has

said in her FIR that the accused had been “coercing to continue an extra-marital affair”.

She stated in the FIR, “I grew familiar with the accused who lives in the same village about 10 years ago when we entered into a relationship. However, when my two sons grew up and joined the GRD, I told him that I could not continue with the affair… He had been continuously stalking me and harassing me to continue the relationship. When I refused, he came to my residence on Sunday and attacked me… My elder son and sister rushed me to the hospital.”

Amletha police station has booked the accused, Pravin Vasava, under Indian Penal Code Section 307 for an attempt to murder. Her husband is also a GRD jawan.

In Dhanpur taluka of Dahod, a man lodged a complaint against a 50-year-old relative for allegedly kidnapping his 17-year-old daughter and coercing her into marriage. The alleged kidnapping is said to have occurred in June 2021, when the 17-year-old was out on the fields collecting grass.