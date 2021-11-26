Covid ex gratia: Form distribution begins in Vadodara

The Vadodara district administration has begun the process of distribution and collection of forms providing assistance to the kin of persons who died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state revenue department on Thursday issued a government resolution notifying that the ex gratia has to be deposited in the bank accounts of the next of kin within 10 days of receipt of the application submitted by the claimant.

District Collector RB Barad said that applicants can collect and submit the forms at 34 Urban Health Centres in Vadodara city while the mamlatdar office will coordinate the distribution and collection of forms in the district.

The announcement comes after the Gujarat government notified an amended government resolution dated November 21 for claiming Covid-19 ex gratia. The changed GR was issued following criticism from the Supreme Court regarding the state’s constitution of the Covid-19 Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) that was deemed as the authority responsible for scrutinising applications.