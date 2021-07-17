Couple ‘dies by suicide’ in Vadodara village

The police said that the two had left their house on Thursday night and the families were unaware that they were missing.

A man and the woman, aged 21, allegedly hung themselves from a tree on the intervening night of Friday, using the two ends of a common cloth to tie two nooses in Dodka village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district.

Officials of the Bhadarva police station in Savli confirmed that the two deceased were in a relationship and were “afraid that their families and the society” would not accept it. “The deceased belonged to one community. They were afraid that their families would reject their relationship since their community is not open to the idea of marriage within. The two were in a relationship for the last year or so and wanted to marry each other, locals have told the police.” an officer of the local police station said.

The police said that the two had left their house on Thursday night and the families were unaware that they were missing. “They travelled to the neighbouring Dodka village at night and seem to have decided to end their lives…,” the officer said.

Police said that the deceased had hugged one another while hanging themselves. The families said they were unaware of their alleged relationship.